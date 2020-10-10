Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a $91.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.37.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $86.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $86.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.03%.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,229.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 46,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at $14,468,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 21.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1,226.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 72,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 67,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

