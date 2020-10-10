Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF)’s share price traded down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 5,557 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 22,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Separately, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 23,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

