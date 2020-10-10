Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Lowered to $205.00 at UBS Group

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ECL. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecolab from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Ecolab from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.31.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL stock opened at $203.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.87, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.49.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in Ecolab by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 18,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 37.0% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.5% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.