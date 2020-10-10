Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

EPC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.38. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $38.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.61.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.16). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $483.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

