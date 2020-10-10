Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Issues Earnings Results

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Educational Development had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 21.22%.

Educational Development stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. Educational Development has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Educational Development’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Educational Development from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of the line of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including Touchy-Feely board books, activity and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

