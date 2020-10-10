Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ELUXY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Electrolux in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electrolux from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Electrolux in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Electrolux in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Electrolux from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Electrolux presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

ELUXY opened at $47.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Electrolux has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter. Electrolux had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 4.43%. Equities analysts expect that Electrolux will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.

