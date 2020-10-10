Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
ELUXY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Electrolux in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electrolux from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Electrolux in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Electrolux in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Electrolux from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Electrolux presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.
ELUXY opened at $47.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Electrolux has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.32.
About Electrolux
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.
