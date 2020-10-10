Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ELVT. TheStreet raised Elevate Credit from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Elevate Credit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.

ELVT stock opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. Elevate Credit has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $129.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.38 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 2.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Elevate Credit will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 1,134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 617,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 567,033 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 346,100 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 188,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 88,678 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Elevate Credit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 79,293 shares during the last quarter. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

