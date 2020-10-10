Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Position Trimmed by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,101,000 after buying an additional 1,954,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,044,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,993,000 after buying an additional 629,683 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,851,000 after buying an additional 2,372,251 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,459,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,348,000 after buying an additional 317,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,498,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,642,000 after buying an additional 164,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $156.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.44. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $170.75. The company has a market capitalization of $150.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.85.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

