Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 153.8% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 79.9% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $149.55 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.85.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $3.38 on Friday, hitting $156.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,590,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,650. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.44. The company has a market capitalization of $150.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.19.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

In related news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

