Elrond ERD (ERD) Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One Elrond ERD token can now be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elrond ERD has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elrond ERD has a market capitalization of $261.61 million and $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Elrond ERD

Elrond ERD’s launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. Elrond ERD’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond ERD’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

Elrond ERD Token Trading

Elrond ERD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond ERD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond ERD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

