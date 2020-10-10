Emercoin (EMC) Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last Week

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0330 or 0.00000291 BTC on major exchanges. Emercoin has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $21,446.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000426 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002168 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 46,363,353 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.