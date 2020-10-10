Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.60.

Shares of EDVMF opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $30.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

