Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target Raised to C$51.00 at Berenberg Bank

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

EDV has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$38.50 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Pi Financial reissued a buy rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$42.91.

Shares of TSE EDV opened at C$31.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.39. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$15.68 and a 1-year high of C$39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.17.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$350.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$495.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 9,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.16, for a total value of C$295,228.80.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

