Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $2.80 to $3.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $3.25 to $5.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.65.

EXK stock opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $4.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $561.06 million, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 41.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

