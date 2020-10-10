Enjin Coin Reaches Market Cap of $130.66 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $130.66 million and $7.51 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00001399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00019663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00041412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.53 or 0.05069503 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00053888 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00031116 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Enjin Coin Token Profile

Enjin Coin (ENJ) is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 821,201,679 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.