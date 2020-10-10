EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.75 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

ENLC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an underweight rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.43.

NYSE ENLC opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.65. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $7.65.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $744.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 190,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,089.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

