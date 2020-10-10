Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Lowered to C$0.65 at Canaccord Genuity

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.80 to C$0.65 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$0.60 to C$0.80 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cormark downgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a buy rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$1.25 to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.20 to C$1.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$0.50 to C$0.55 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Ensign Energy Services presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.71.

Shares of TSE:ESI opened at C$0.55 on Tuesday. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.22 and a 52-week high of C$3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $89.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$194.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$179.37 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post -1.3800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

