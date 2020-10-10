Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entravision Communication from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Entravision Communication stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $148.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Entravision Communication has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.02.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. Entravision Communication had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entravision Communication will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Entravision Communication’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entravision Communication by 52.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 616,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 212,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Entravision Communication during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Entravision Communication during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Entravision Communication by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 872,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 33,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Entravision Communication by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 128,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

