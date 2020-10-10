Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enviva Partners, LP is a master limited partnership which owns and operates wood pellet production plants. It serves primarily in the United States and Europe. Enviva Partners, LP is based in Bethesa, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enviva Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of EVA stock opened at $41.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Enviva Partners has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 295.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $167.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.50 million. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 19.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enviva Partners will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carlyle Group Inc. lifted its position in Enviva Partners by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 13,586,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $489,653,000 after acquiring an additional 835,505 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 91.3% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 4,834,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,692 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 186.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,365,499 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,133,000 after purchasing an additional 889,487 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 19.5% in the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 448,602 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,486,000 after buying an additional 73,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Enviva Partners by 7.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 24,193 shares in the last quarter.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

