ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ePlus inc. is a leading provider of technology solutions. ePlus enables organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure and supply chain processes by delivering world-class IT products from top manufacturers, professional services, flexible lease financing, proprietary software, and patented business methods. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from data center to security, cloud, and collaboration, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PLUS. BidaskClub raised shares of ePlus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ePlus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ePlus presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.33.

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $76.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.13. ePlus has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $99.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $355.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.25 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Analysts anticipate that ePlus will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ePlus during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ePlus by 30.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in ePlus during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in ePlus during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ePlus by 59.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

