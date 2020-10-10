EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Cut to “Hold” at Truist

Truist lowered shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $35.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EPR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EPR Properties from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James began coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded EPR Properties from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.88.

EPR stock opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.83. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $79.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 99.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 15.57, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.57). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 2.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Virginia E. Shanks purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

