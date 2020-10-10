EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of EPR Properties from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.88.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 99.04 and a beta of 1.49. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $79.80.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($1.57). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Virginia E. Shanks purchased 1,600 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

