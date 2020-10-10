Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EQH. ValuEngine raised shares of Equitable from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Equitable in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. Equitable has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.78 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of ($2,530.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equitable’s revenue was down 180.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 421,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 271,053 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,837,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,064 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,541,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2,890.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 328,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 317,900 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,664,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,594,000 after purchasing an additional 145,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

