Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EQH. ValuEngine raised shares of Equitable from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Equitable in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.29.
Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. Equitable has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.78 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 421,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 271,053 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,837,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,064 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,541,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2,890.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 328,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 317,900 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,664,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,594,000 after purchasing an additional 145,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.
About Equitable
Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
