Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

Get Equitable alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equitable from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Equitable in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Equitable presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.29.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -346.78 and a beta of 1.74. Equitable has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of ($2,530.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. The company’s revenue was down 180.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 23.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,938,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730,353 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Equitable by 1,476.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,716,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,700,000 after buying an additional 3,480,529 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Equitable by 78.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,995,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,731,000 after buying an additional 1,762,508 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Equitable by 145.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,839,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,769,000 after buying an additional 1,682,223 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Equitable by 25.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,837,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,252,000 after buying an additional 1,601,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equitable (EQH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.