Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Essent Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.79.

Essent Group stock opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. Essent Group has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $55.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 49.62%. The company had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the third quarter worth about $7,893,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 5,688.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,357,000 after purchasing an additional 741,236 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter worth about $660,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 21.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,221,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,321,000 after purchasing an additional 212,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

