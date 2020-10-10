Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Raised to $160.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target lifted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ETSY. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $86.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.59.

Etsy stock opened at $146.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.55 and a 200-day moving average of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. Etsy has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $147.30.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $428.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.37 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $9,996,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,996,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 599 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total transaction of $74,857.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,589.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 341,752 shares of company stock valued at $43,305,730. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 70.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 49.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

