Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $937.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eurofins Scientific SE provides testing services. The company provides food and feed testing, bioanalytical, biopharma, pharma discovery, pharma early development, pharma central laboratory, biopharma product testing, genomic, agroscience, consumer product testing, forensic, environment testing and REACH services. It operates primarily in Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic countries, the United Kingdom, Ireland and internationally. Eurofins Scientific SE is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Eurofins Scientific presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $937.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERFSF opened at $838.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $797.07 and a 200 day moving average of $654.63. Eurofins Scientific has a 52-week low of $430.00 and a 52-week high of $868.55.

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

