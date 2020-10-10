Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $138.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Everbridge has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.83.

Everbridge stock opened at $126.50 on Tuesday. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $165.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.82 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.71.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.27. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $3,251,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 11,381 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total transaction of $1,444,135.09. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,068 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,008. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Everbridge by 87.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the second quarter worth $35,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 25.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the second quarter worth $64,000.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

