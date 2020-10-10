Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GBT. Bank of America started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.62.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.74.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $31.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Eric Fink sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $170,847.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,139. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 15,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,367. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 93.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.6% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $62,000.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.