Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Everi in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Everi in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.57.

EVRI opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. The firm has a market cap of $729.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.91. Everi has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.23). Everi had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 3,484.76%. The company had revenue of $38.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everi will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,672 shares in the company, valued at $797,376. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Everi by 267.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,240,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,293,000 after buying an additional 3,815,260 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Everi by 211.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,175,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,780,000 after buying an additional 2,833,045 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter worth about $7,190,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 16.5% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,137,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,027,000 after buying an additional 302,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Everi by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,882,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 189,064 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

