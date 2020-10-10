Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evertec, Inc. is engaged in transaction processing business primarily in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company operates through divisions which consist of Merchant Acquiring Solutions, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. It offers ATH network, payment processing, card products processing, electronic benefit transfer services, information technology services, database management services, printing centre and document mailing, cash processing, business processes outsourcing services as well as payment solutions, point-of-sale systems and accessories to receive payments. Evertec, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Evertec in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Evertec from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Evertec from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Evertec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evertec has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.17.

Shares of Evertec stock opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Evertec has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average is $29.02.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.23 million. Evertec had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 45.03%. Evertec’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evertec will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evertec during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evertec by 23.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Evertec by 40.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evertec during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evertec during the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

