EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.13. EVI Industries shares last traded at $26.69, with a volume of 4,765 shares.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in EVI Industries during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EVI Industries by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in EVI Industries by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter.

About EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; designs and plans laundry, dry cleaning, and boiler systems; and provides installation and maintenance services to commercial, industrial, institutional, government, and retail customers.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.