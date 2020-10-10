EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of EVO Payments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.80.

Shares of EVOP stock opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.15. EVO Payments has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -65.28 and a beta of 1.67.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $94.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.16 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EVO Payments will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Darren Wilson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $56,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,149.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,252 shares of company stock worth $722,237 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in EVO Payments by 10.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 23,347 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in EVO Payments by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in EVO Payments by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after purchasing an additional 97,825 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in EVO Payments by 93.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 325,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 157,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 12.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,864,000 after acquiring an additional 266,689 shares during the period. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

