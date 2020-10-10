Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evofem Biosciences Inc. develops and anticipates commercializing products which support and promote women as the primary healthcare consumer. The company is identifying and developing new and novel products which specifically address unmet needs in the areas of sexual and reproductive health, the prevention of acquisition of sexually transmitted infections and products which address or promote general health and wellbeing. Evofem Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Neothetics Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO CA. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EVFM. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Evofem Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Evofem Biosciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Evofem Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.94.

NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.31. Evofem Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $7.50.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.54). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 122,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total transaction of $399,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVFM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $6,674,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $2,532,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 66.7% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $729,000. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

