Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EVH. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Evolent Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.43.

NYSE EVH opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $959.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.93. Evolent Health has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $14.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 53.56%. The firm had revenue of $238.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $130,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Evolent Health by 1.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Evolent Health by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Evolent Health by 5.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in Evolent Health by 20.5% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 14,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Evolent Health by 2.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 136,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

