EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $107.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.77. EXACT Sciences has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $110.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of -101.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.48.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $268.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.62 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 25,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $2,363,572.40. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 27,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $2,839,858.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 936,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,989,175.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,364 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,282 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in EXACT Sciences by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in EXACT Sciences by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

