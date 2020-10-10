Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

EXC opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exelon has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 7.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

