eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

Get eXp World alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised eXp World from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut eXp World from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. eXp World presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $58.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. eXp World has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $59.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 655.52 and a beta of 3.55.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. eXp World had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $353.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eXp World will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $184,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,790,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,411,056.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $7,792,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,083,739 shares in the company, valued at $511,037,077.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 665,683 shares of company stock worth $23,177,172. Corporate insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in eXp World by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,618,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,639,000 after acquiring an additional 317,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in eXp World by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 43,847 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in eXp World by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 35,090 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in eXp World by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 17,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in eXp World by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 50,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eXp World (EXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.