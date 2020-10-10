Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Trading Up 2.9%

Extendicare Inc (OTCMKTS:EXETF) was up 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $4.19. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXETF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Extendicare from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Extendicare from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23.

Extendicare, Inc operates as a holding company that engages in the provision of nursing care, home health care, retirement living, and management and consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Long-Term Care, Retirement Living, Home Health Care, and Other Canadian Operations.

