Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.75

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.75 and traded as low as $5.37. Extendicare shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 74,422 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. CIBC reduced their price target on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Laurentian reduced their price target on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.42.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 606.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.51 million and a P/E ratio of 24.77.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$281.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$257.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extendicare Inc will post 0.4276111 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extendicare

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

