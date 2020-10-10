Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Extreme Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.40.

EXTR opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.10, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.88.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 13.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,972.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 283.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,120,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,543,000 after buying an additional 2,305,938 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,691,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,821,000 after buying an additional 1,417,915 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 746.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,395,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 1,230,669 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,348,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after buying an additional 417,199 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,390,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after buying an additional 404,595 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

