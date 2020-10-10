Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 555 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 39.5% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 19,783 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,138 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,551,354 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $406,300,000 after buying an additional 81,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Facebook by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.45. The company had a trading volume of 14,107,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,607,381. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.14. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $753.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BofA Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.98.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total transaction of $47,766.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,016.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,791 shares of company stock valued at $9,347,989. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

