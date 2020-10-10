Factom (FCT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $19,495.00

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One Factom coin can currently be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00011016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and BCEX. Factom has a total market capitalization of $11.74 million and $19,495.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Factom has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00253238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00093690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00038145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.05 or 0.01519912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00159388 BTC.

About Factom

Factom’s genesis date was October 5th, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,418,013 coins. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Factom’s official website is factom.org . The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

Factom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Poloniex, Bittrex, Bit-Z and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

