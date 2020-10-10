FarmaTrust Price Hits $0.0010 (FTT)

FarmaTrust (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 93.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, FarmaTrust has traded 86.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FarmaTrust token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FarmaTrust has a market cap of $583,069.25 and $199.00 worth of FarmaTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FarmaTrust alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00041602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006461 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $571.94 or 0.05039977 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00053873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00031161 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FarmaTrust Token Profile

FarmaTrust (CRYPTO:FTT) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. FarmaTrust’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. FarmaTrust’s official website is www.farmatrust.com . FarmaTrust’s official Twitter account is @farmatrust and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FarmaTrust is /r/FarmaTrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FarmaTrust

FarmaTrust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FarmaTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FarmaTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FarmaTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FarmaTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FarmaTrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.