FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FARO Technologies, Inc. is the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software. Technology from FARO permits high-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes. The devices are used for inspecting components and assemblies, rapid prototyping, documenting large volume spaces or structures in 3D, surveying and construction, as well as for investigation and reconstruction of accident sites or crime scenes. FARO Technologies capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel, and also Capture detailed and precise 3D data from existing products permitting CAD analysis and redesign, after market design and legacy part replication. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FARO Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.67.

Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $63.75 on Tuesday. FARO Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.37.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.23). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.64 million. Research analysts predict that FARO Technologies will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Yazid Tohme sold 10,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $606,029.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,673.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katrona Tyrrell sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $90,957.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $53,702.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in FARO Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

