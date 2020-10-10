Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) and Calloway's Nursery (NASDAQ:CLWY) Critical Review

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) and Calloway's Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Fastenal alerts:

77.2% of Fastenal shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Fastenal shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of Calloway's Nursery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fastenal and Calloway's Nursery’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fastenal $5.33 billion 5.01 $790.90 million $1.38 33.79 Calloway's Nursery $58.75 million 1.09 $3.00 million N/A N/A

Fastenal has higher revenue and earnings than Calloway's Nursery.

Profitability

This table compares Fastenal and Calloway's Nursery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastenal 15.07% 31.19% 21.33% Calloway's Nursery 5.52% -5.92% -2.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fastenal and Calloway's Nursery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastenal 2 8 3 0 2.08 Calloway's Nursery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fastenal currently has a consensus price target of $42.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.86%. Given Fastenal’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fastenal is more favorable than Calloway's Nursery.

Dividends

Fastenal pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Calloway's Nursery pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.5%. Fastenal pays out 72.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fastenal has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Fastenal has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calloway's Nursery has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fastenal beats Calloway's Nursery on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines. It also offers miscellaneous supplies and hardware, including various pins and machinery keys, concrete anchors, metal framing systems, wire ropes, strut products, rivets, and related accessories. The company serves the manufacturing market comprising original equipment manufacturers; maintenance, repair, and operations; and non-residential construction market, which includes general, electrical, plumbing, sheet metal, and road contractors. It also serves farmers, truckers, railroads, mining companies, schools, and retail trades; and oil exploration, production, and refinement companies, as well as federal, state, and local governmental entities. As of December 31, 2018, the company distributed its products through a network of 2,227 company owned stores. Fastenal Company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, Minnesota.

About Calloway's Nursery

Calloway's Nursery, Inc. operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers rain bird drip irrigation, viz glass, birding, pottery, and weed control products, as well as chimeneas, fertilizers, and soils and mulches to gardeners. It operates 19 stores under the Calloway's Nursery name in Dallas and Fort Worth; and one store under the Cornelius Nursery name in Houston. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.