FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FAT Brands Inc. is a multi-brand, restaurant franchising company. It develops, markets and acquires restaurant. The company primarily operates Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express and the Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouse concepts. FAT Brands Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FAT opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11. FAT Brands has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $61.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 2.20.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). FAT Brands had a negative return on equity of 164.61% and a negative net margin of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FAT Brands will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wiederhorn acquired 21,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $70,080.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,895.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of April 22, 2019, it owned 7 restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa Steakhouse, and Bonanza Steakhouse with approximately 300 locations open and 200 under development worldwide.

