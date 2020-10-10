Faurecia SA (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Faurecia SA (OTCMKTS:FURCF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Faurecia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Faurecia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Main First Bank upgraded shares of Faurecia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Faurecia in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

FURCF remained flat at $$45.59 during trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.61. Faurecia has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $55.56.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Seating, Interior Systems, and Clean Mobility. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, and adjustment mechanisms.

