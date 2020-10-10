Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Raised to $24.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.50 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FITB. BidaskClub upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.35.

Shares of FITB opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $31.64. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 66.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 303,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 121,780 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,008.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 120,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 109,200 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

