Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.35.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 21,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

